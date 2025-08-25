The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will welcome Indiana First Lady Maureen Braun as its featured presenter for the September session.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Jasper, located at 333 River Centre Landing. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for networking, followed by the program from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. EST. The session is open to both current and prospective WEW members.

Braun, who is also the owner of Finishing Touches, a home décor and gift store, will share her story of running a successful business for 47 years from both personal and professional perspectives. She will also highlight her initiatives as Indiana’s First Lady, particularly those supporting women across the state.

Advanced reservations for the luncheon are required for members and guests. Reservations may be made by contacting the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org by Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Lunch will cost $10 per person, payable at the door.

The mission of Women Empowering Women is to inspire women in business to reach their highest potential by instilling confidence, building networks, and promoting community in Dubois County. Membership is open to any woman in business who lives or works in the county.

For more information about WEW or to access a membership application, contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.