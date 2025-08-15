The Memorial Hospital Foundation, a trusted pillar of community support and compassionate care, is proud to announce a new name that reflects its continued evolution and unwavering mission: Memorial Medical Center Foundation.

This name change aligns with the hospital’s updated name, Deaconess Memorial Medical Center. The Foundation’s new identity includes a refreshed logo, symbolizing both this alignment and the enduring legacy of the Sisters of the Little Company of Mary, whose spirit of service and compassion remains central to the Foundation’s work.

“While our name is changing, our mission remains exactly the same,” said Deidra Church, Memorial Medical Center Foundation Director. “Our focus continues to be serving the health and well-being of our local community with integrity, heart, and dedication—just as we have for decades.”

Importantly, the Foundation emphasizes that philanthropic gifts continue to stay entirely local, supporting patients, families, and health care programs across the eight-county region it serves. Despite transitions in hospital ownership, the Foundation’s operations remain unchanged.

Supporters who have included the Foundation or hospital in their estate plans are kindly asked to update their documents to reflect the new name: Memorial Medical Center Foundation. Donors are also encouraged to clearly specify how they wish their gift to be used, ensuring their intentions are honored well into the future.

Moving forward, philanthropic gifts made by checks should be made payable to Memorial Medical Center Foundation. Donors can designate gifts to specific programs such as the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, Heart Services, The Women’s Center, or one of the Foundation’s 100+ restricted funds by noting their preference in the memo line. This ensures contributions are used as intended and acknowledged appropriately for tax purposes.

“We’re deeply grateful for the continued trust and generosity of our donors,” said Michael Kern, Memorial Medical Center Foundation’s Board of Directors Chairperson. “You make it possible for us to carry forward a legacy of compassionate care and invest in a healthier future for our community.”

For more information about giving opportunities, estate planning, or the Foundation’s ongoing work, visit www.deaconessmemorial.com/giving or contact the Foundation team at 812-996-8426.