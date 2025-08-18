Mark Nowotarski, Co-Chair of the Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor and Member of the Property Rights Alliance, to discuss the recent resolutions presented to local government entities, asking them not to support the proposed Mid-States Corridor Project, as well as some information on recent findings about the project, the growth of their opposition movement, and how local community members can get involved and support the movement.

Visit their Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068231971578

* Sponsored *

https://youtu.be/59emh7CXePE