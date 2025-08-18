Latest News

IU’s Rural Engagement Director Denny Spinner Named 2025 Jim Walton Community Impact Award Recipient GOAL Family Nights to Offer Fun, Interactive Health Education in Jasper Celebration of St. John’s Lutheran Church 175th Anniversary Set for September $77,900 Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot Prize Yet to Be Claimed Deadline Nears for Perry County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Applications

Mark Nowotarski, Co-Chair of the Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor and Member of the Property Rights Alliance, to discuss the recent resolutions presented to local government entities, asking them not to support the proposed Mid-States Corridor Project, as well as some information on recent findings about the project, the growth of their opposition movement, and how local community members can get involved and support the movement.

Visit their Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068231971578

* Sponsored *

https://youtu.be/59emh7CXePE

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Related Post