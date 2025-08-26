Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kenneth “Speedy” LeFevre and Daryl Hensley to discuss Veteran Service Benefits, the importance of filing for them now and not waiting, what kind of benefits the veteran or their family members could receive, and much more.

VSO LeFevre and other VSO staff and volunteers will be organizing on Thursday, August 28th, 2025, from 2:00PM – 6:00PM EST at the American Legion Post 147 in Jasper, to invite veterans to begin the process of filing their Veterans Service Benefits. All veterans are welcome to this event.

https://youtu.be/o0Z9OmWSc7M

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

