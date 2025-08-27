After concluding regular business, Huntingburg Mayor Neil Elkins presented the proposed resolution that would authorize a inter-local cooperation agreement that was originally between the City of Huntingburg, City of Jasper, and Dubois County Government, to study the relinquishment of highway US-231. This is not a decision on if the City is willing to have US-231 be relinquished from INDOT, but to agree that the City of Huntingburg will work with the other governmental entities to come to a unified front to conduct an in-depth study on what the relinquishment would entail.

However, as of this meeting, the Dubois County Government has shared that they are not interested in the study at this time. Leaving the study to be between City of Jasper and City of Huntingburg. The City of Huntingburg has been quoted a price of $53,000 for this study and services provided by the selected firm. The resolution was tabled until the next meeting.

Energy Superintendent John Reutepohler shared updates from the month of July from the Gas and Electric Department, sharing that three new gas services were connected. There was a gas leak found on 3rd and Geiger Streets, that was swiftly repaired by city employees.

He then shared that a recent audit of the IURC yielded no violations or areas of concern for the department, also sharing that 65 gas meters were changed to Sensus meters in the past month.

Finally, Reutepohler asked the Council to approve the bid of $44,849 for 100 new gas meters, and stated that this would be the last batch purchased for this year. This purchase was approved.

The Electric Department replaced four poles in St. Henry, Indiana. And it was noted that the 55-foot bucket truck that was ordered by the Department in August of 2023, is still not completely manufactured and has yet to be confirmed on final purchase price.

Water Superintendent Jerry Austin shared updates for the month, sharing that seven new services were installed. The majority of the Water Department took park in a confined space training course that took place in Paoli, IN, earlier this month.

Superintendent Austin also shared that there is concrete work being done on the North entrance of Water Treatment Plant, and that there were a total of two water main breaks reported for July.

The Water Treatment Plant filter rehabilitation project opened construction bids earlier today, and received three separate bids. John Wessel with Commonwealth Engineering gave the Council a detailed description of the bids and the companies involved. Ultimately, the Council voted to approve the base bid provided by Kieffer Brothers Construction, of Mount Carmel, IL.

18 WJTS-TV will broadcast this week’s regular meeting of the Huntingburg City Council on Sunday, August 31st, 2025 at 8:00AM EST. It will also be uploaded to YouTube later this week. Subscribe now to be notified: https://www.youtube.com/18wjts