The Office of Hispanic and Latino Ministry at Saint Meinrad will present the Permanezcan Youth Retreat for Spanish-speaking high school-age youth on October 3-5, 2025, at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN.

Building on the success of last year’s retreat, which gathered youth from across the region for prayer, fellowship, and formation, this year’s event will continue to provide a vibrant space for young people to deepen their faith and strengthen their connection to Christ and the Church.

The retreat’s theme, “Who do you say that I am?” calls us to discover our identities as God’s beloved sons and daughters. The weekend will include prayer, conferences, and fun activities that foster a sense of community and belonging.

The retreat speaker is Fr. Daniel Niezer, diocesan promoter of priestly vocations for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Youth participants must be accompanied by an adult. The retreat fee for youth under 18 years of age and chaperones is $150. The deadline to register is September 19, 2025.

For more information and to register, contact Ana Perez at aperez@saintmeinrad.edu or 812-357-6221 or Elena Campos at ecampos@saintmeinrad.edu or 812-357-6746.