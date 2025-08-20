Wednesday night’s regular meeting of the Jasper City Council commenced with Tim Doersam presenting updates for the City of Jasper Gas and Water Department, and Ashley Keifer presenting updates for the Utility Business Office.

Tim Doersam gave the Council a final update on the water line progress for the Skyline Drive neighborhood, sharing, “As far as the Skyline neighborhood, that is complete, and seems like everybody’s happy on that side. So, it’s good to have that completed…”

Councilmember Nancy Eckerle added, “And the water seems to be running clear.”

Doersam replied, “It’s running clear.”

Tim Doersam shared that there have been a total of 24 water main breaks in 2025, and that city-wide hydrant flushing is scheduled to start on September 2nd, 2025.

Doersam also shared that the Gas and Water Department are working closely with the Jasper Street Department to rework old existing pipework before any major roads are repaved and revitalized by the Department, to eliminate unexpected construction in the future.

Ashley Keifer shared many process updates from the Utility Business Office, highlighting the Department’s initiative to reduce paper usage and to implement more automation software throughout to streamline processes.

After being favorably recommended by the Jasper Partnership Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Jasper City Council voted to approve the rezone of Vine Street Lofts Zone 2 from a heavy industrial zone to a higher density residential zone. This property is currently owned by Pfaff Properties, LLC.

The developer hopes to solidify plans to develop this newly rezoned area into two-bedroom rental units with parking.

City Attorney Renee Kabrick presented updates on the Opioid Litigation, Purdue Direct Settlement. Although specific case information was not allowed to be discussed in this public meeting, the motion was presented to Council to accept the settlement for the City of Jasper, and was approved by the unanimous vote.

The next regular meeting of the Jasper City Council is set for September 17th, 2025, at the Jasper City Hall, Council Chambers.

18 WJTS-TV will air this August 20th meeting of the Jasper City Council on our broadcast this Sunday, August 24th, at 8:00AM EST. It will also be available on our YouTube channel later this week: https://www.youtube.com/18wjts