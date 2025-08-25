The Rotary Club of Dubois County has awarded a total of $18,800 to three local nonprofits as part of its 2025 Community Grants program. This year’s recipients are TRI-CAP, Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, and The Trotter House.

“We are honored to continue investing in organizations that are directly improving the health, well-being, and future of Dubois County families,” said Rotary Club of Dubois County Community Grants Committee Chair, Christian Blome. “Each of these projects reflects Rotary’s mission of service above self and aligns with our global areas of focus. Together, they meet immediate needs while creating long-term impact for our community.”

As with past cycles, applications were required to align with one of Rotary International’s seven areas of focus: promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies, and protecting the environment.

This year’s largest grant of $10,000 was awarded to TRI-CAP’s Nutritional Needs for Head Start. The project provides healthy meals and snacks for children enrolled in the local Head Start program, ensuring that young learners begin their educational journey with the nutrition needed for growth and success. “By ensuring that our preschool students receive healthy, well-balanced meals, we are investing in their futures and supporting their ability to succeed academically and socially,” said Joyce Fleck, TRI-CAP Executive Director.

Women and Infant Services at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center received $3,800 to again support its Diapers and Books initiative, which addresses two critical needs for families: access to essential infant care supplies and early childhood literacy. “This project will offer meaningful support to families by helping ease the financial burden that often comes with welcoming a new baby,” said Deidra Church, Director of the Memorial Medical Center Foundation. “By providing a box of diapers and a baby’s first book, we’re helping parents start this new chapter with care, dignity, and a little less worry.”

The Trotter House was awarded $5,000 for its Earn While You Learn program, which provides educational resources, mentoring, and material support for expectant and new parents. The project is partially funded through a Rotary District 6580 Foundation Grant ($2,000) and supplemented by Rotary Club of Dubois County funds ($3,000). “We know the cost of baby items has only grown more burdensome for low-income parents due to inflation,” said Marissa Emmert and Kena Robling with the Trotter House. “This grant will allow us to purchase more baby essentials that parents can earn by participating in our educational programs, helping them grow in confidence and stability while providing for their children.”

In addition to financial support, Rotary Club members will engage with these organizations through volunteer opportunities, mentorship, and community outreach—continuing the club’s commitment to hands-on service.

Rotary Community Grant funds are made possible by signature events hosted by the Rotary Club of Dubois County, including the ATHENA Banquet, the Cornhole Tournament of Champions, Leadership Luncheons, and the Economic Forecast Luncheon.

Past recipients of Rotary funding include Dove House, ALASI, Crisis Connection, Southeast Dubois School Corporation, Memorial Hospital’s Women and Infant Services, and Southwest Dubois County School Corporation.

Applications for the 2026 Community Grant cycle will open on Monday, February 2, 2026. For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Facebook page or www.duboiscountyrotary.com.