On August 23, 2025, at 8:59 p.m., Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a disturbance in the 4000 block of South 700 West. Deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Owensville Police Department responded to the scene and found an active disturbance in progress.

Authorities say the Owensville Town Marshal attempted to deescalate the situation but ultimately deployed a taser before taking 20-year-old Jordan Schrodt of Owensville into custody. After a brief investigation, Schrodt was transported to the Gibson County Detention Center and charged with felony battery, strangulation, and resisting law enforcement.

Sgt. Loren Barchett served as the arresting officer, with assistance from Deputy Shawn Holmes and Owensville Town Marshal Rodger Leister.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.