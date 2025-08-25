The City of Huntingburg invites all community members to sit and chat with Mayor Elkins on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, from 12:00pm-1:00pm at Market Street Park in the Houchin Shelter. We encourage participants to bring along a to-go lunch from your favorite local restaurant and enjoy a relaxed, informal conversation with Mayor Elkins. We look forward to seeing everyone there!

Please note that in case of inclement weather, we will meet in the East Room of the Old Town Hall.

For questions or for more information, please contact Kenlee Steffe, Director of Community Development, at ksteffe@huntingburg-in.gov.