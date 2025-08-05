The Indiana Department of Transportation announced daily road closures for State Road 66 in Perry and Crawford Counties.

Beginning on or around Monday, August 11, crews will begin daily road closures on State Road 66 between Cannelton and Sulphur. These closures will occur between State Road 62 and State Road 237 to allow for multiple pipe replacement projects.

Daily road closures will occur between 8 AM to 4 PM on weekdays and work is expected to last through the end of September, depending on the weather.

The official detour of these closures is State Road 237 to State Road 37 to State Road 62. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. Daily road closures will occur where work is being performed and will re-open when work has been completed.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.