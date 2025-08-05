The Jasper Chamber has announced two ribbon cuttings scheduled for next week.

On Monday, August 11th, 2025, at 1PM, Jasper Garage Doors, a branch of Evansville Garage Doors, will be hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration. The event will be held at the new location in Jasper, at 4195 Mannheim Road.

On Thursday, August 14th, 2025, at 10 AM, a ribbon cutting will be held for the multi-purpose trail extension at the Whitey Schroeder Golf Practice Facility, located at 2481 North Mill Street in Jasper.