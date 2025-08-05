The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office invites families to the 7th Annual Touch-A-Truck event, happening Saturday, August 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT at Yellig Park in Santa Claus, Indiana.

This free, family-friendly event offers a hands-on experience where children and adults can explore a variety of emergency and service vehicles, including the Sheriff’s Office Command Vehicle. Deputies will be on-site to answer questions and share how they help keep the community safe.

In addition to the interactive vehicle displays, food trucks will be available on-site for attendees to enjoy. The event is designed to be both educational and entertaining for all ages.

Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to bring the whole family for a fun day of learning and community engagement.