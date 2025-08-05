Daviess Community Hospital will host the inaugural Walk for Suicide Loss & Awareness on Saturday, September 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the hospital’s main campus at 1314 E. Walnut Street, Washington, Indiana. This special event invites individuals, families, and organizations to come together to honor those lost to suicide, support survivors, and shine a light on the importance of suicide prevention and mental health support in our community.

The Walk for Suicide Loss & Awareness is open to everyone and free to attend. Those wishing to receive a commemorative t-shirt may register for $25 per person. The deadline to register as a walker and receive a t-shirt is 4 p.m. Friday, September 12. All proceeds benefit the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation to support mental health resources, suicide prevention efforts, and ongoing community outreach.

Participants will experience an evening of healing and remembrance, including a non-competitive walk, opportunities to pay tribute to loved ones, a vendor fair, and meaningful displays of support and hope. Free glow sticks will be provided to all walkers to light the path as the sun sets.

“Suicide touches so many lives, and it’s important that we come together as a community to honor those we’ve lost, support each other, and help break the silence around mental health,” said Angie Steiner, Director of the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation. “We hope this event will bring comfort, connection, and hope to all who attend.”

How to Register

To register for the walk and receive a commemorative t-shirt, visit givebutter.com/dchwalk or call Angie Steiner at (812) 254-8858. The deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, September 12.

Be a Vendor at the Event

Local businesses, organizations, and service providers are invited to participate as vendors at the Walk for Suicide Loss & Awareness. The vendor fair is an opportunity to connect with community members, share resources, and offer support to those attending the event. The vendor fee is $30. To reserve a vendor space, visit givebutter.com/dchwalk or contact Angie Steiner at (812) 254-8858.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Local businesses, organizations, and individuals are invited to support this important event as sponsors. Sponsorship levels range from $100 to $750, with benefits including recognition on event t-shirts, social media, and the event website, as well as complimentary registrations. For a full list of sponsorship opportunities and benefits, please visit givebutter.com/dchwalk or contact Angie Steiner.

For more information about the Walk for Suicide Loss & Awareness, please contact Angie Steiner at (812) 254-8858 or asteiner@dchosp.org.