Farmers, Industrialists, residents and conservationists are invited to attend the 2025 VUJ Land Stewardship Initiative Showcase, taking place on September 9th, 2025.

This event, taking place at the Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing at Vincennes University Jasper Campus, (located at 961 College Ave) opens at 4 PM and will feature keynote speaker Jill Hoffman of the White River Alliance, delivering the latest updates on water supply and demand in Indiana.

A booth fair will showcase the many partners, sponsors, and businesses that come together and enable the Land Stewardship Initiative to advance the mission of soil health, and attendees will learn how soil health practices can contribute to water security and how proper chemical application practices can protect this resource.

An agricultural drone will be on display with its operator, Joseph Kern, set to speak about planting green, flying per label, and his experience with tile water monitoring studies.

In addition, the 2025 Land Stewardship Initiative Showcase is a PARP opportunity for Private Applicators to earn credits towards their Private Applicator Recertification Program. Kenneth Eck of Purdue University Extension will be delivering the presentation at 7:15 PM.

The evening will provide an open buffet taco bar for attendees by Sanders Catering.

RSVP for this free event is required by September 2nd, and can be made by calling the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District at (812) 482-1171, extension 3.