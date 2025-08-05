Law enforcement officers from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton Police Department arrested three individuals during a warrant service at M&M Trailer Court in Patoka in the early morning hours of August 5.

Deputies arrived at 200 South Main Street around 12:55 a.m. to serve a Failure to Return to Lawful Detention warrant on 25-year-old Colton Linxwiler. While speaking with 52-year-old Jason Thomas at the residence, Deputy Eric Powell reported detecting the odor of burnt marijuana.

As officers conducted a sweep of the home, Linxwiler allegedly attempted to flee out the back but was quickly apprehended. Following his arrest, a drug investigation led to the arrests of both Thomas and 41-year-old Josie Lewis, also of Patoka.

All three were transported to the Gibson County Detention Center and booked on the following charges:

Colton Linxwiler: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention and Resisting Law Enforcement

Jason Thomas: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Paraphernalia

Josie Lewis: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Paraphernalia

Deputies Michael Bates, Wes Baumgart, Wyatt Hunt, and Sgt. Loren Barchett, along with Princeton Officers Matt Perry and Jackie Woods, assisted in the investigation.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.