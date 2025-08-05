A free Septic System Workshop will take place in Jasper later this summer, offering residents and prospective homeowners a chance to learn more about septic system installation and maintenance.

The open-house-style event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on a date to be announced, tentatively scheduled for August or September. The hands-on workshop will be held at the site of a new home build and is designed as a “stop in, visit, and watch” experience. Attendees are welcome to drop by for a few minutes or stay for the full two hours.

Experts will be on hand to discuss how septic systems work, answer questions, and demonstrate key installation and maintenance practices.

The event is presented through the Lower East Fork White River Watershed 319 Grant. For updates on the confirmed date and location, contact Watershed Coordinator Julie Loehr at 812-779-7924 or by email at julia.loehr@in.nacdnet.net.