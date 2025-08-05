The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for State Road 237 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Monday, August 11, crews will begin alternating lane closures on State Road 237 in Cannelton. The lane closures will occur over Casselbury Creek.

These alternating lane closures will allow for the first phase of a bridge replacement project. Work is expected to take two months to complete, depending on the weather. One lane of traffic will remain open in the work zone. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.