Latest News

Daviess Community Hospital to Host “Walk for Suicide Loss & Awareness” Sept. 27 2025 VUJ Land Stewardship Initiative Showcase Set for September Drug Charges Filed After Warrant Execution in Gibson County Free Septic System Workshop Planned in Jasper INDOT Announces Lane Closures for State Road 237 in Perry County

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for State Road 237 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Monday, August 11, crews will begin alternating lane closures on State Road 237 in Cannelton. The lane closures will occur over Casselbury Creek.

These alternating lane closures will allow for the first phase of a bridge replacement project. Work is expected to take two months to complete, depending on the weather. One lane of traffic will remain open in the work zone. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post