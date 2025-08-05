Latest News

Physician Assistant Sydney Hirt has joined the staff at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center. She is seeing patients in the Emergency Department.  

Hirt is a graduate of Jasper High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public health and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies at University of Evansville. She also worked as an Emergency Department tech at Deaconess Memorial while earning her master’s degree. Her clinical rotations included experience in cardiology, orthopedics, family medicine, pediatrics, behavioral health, surgical services, women’s health and internal medicine at various health systems. She is board certified.

On By Joey Rehl

