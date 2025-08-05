The Indiana State Police (ISP) – Sellersburg Post welcomes a new probationary trooper.

On Monday, August 4, 2025, Trooper Carson S Thomas reported for his first day at the Sellersburg Post after graduating from the 87th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in July. Thomas was one of 20 new probationary troopers assigned throughout the state.

While at the Sellersburg District, Trooper Thomas will begin his next instruction phase, a three-month field training period where he will work alongside veteran troopers. The ISP field training program aims to give troopers practical application to the training they received throughout the formal academy. While at the academy, Trooper Thomas completed over 1,200 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques and hands-on, scenario-based training. The curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder, and other general law enforcement-related training. Upon completing field training, Thomas will be assigned a patrol vehicle and begin solo patrol.

Trooper Carson Thomas is originally a native of Sellersburg in Clark County, Indiana, and a 2022 graduate of Rock Creek Community Academy. After graduating from high school, Thomas worked for Clark County Corrections for over two years, obtaining the rank of Corporal.

Please join us in welcoming Trooper Thomas to the district.