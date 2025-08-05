Steven Adler, the original drummer for Guns N’ Roses and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is bringing his powerful rhythms and high-energy band to the Lincoln Amphitheatre this Saturday, August 9. Presented by Price & Associates – attorneys at law – the evening will open with local and regional favorites, First & Main.

Adler, a founding member of Guns N’ Roses, helped shape the sound of some of rock’s most iconic hits. His drumming is featured on the band’s legendary debut album Appetite for Destruction, as well as on GN’R Lies and the track “Civil War” from Use Your Illusion II. With more than 100 million albums sold, Adler is widely regarded as one of the most influential drummers in rock history.

Only starlight tickets remain for this special concert and are available for $19.95 at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, by phone at 812-937-2329, or directly at https://tinyurl.com/AdlerAtAMP.

The 2025 Lincoln Amphitheatre performance series is presented by the Spencer County and Perry County Community Foundations. Upcoming shows include Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush on August 23.

Located within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, the Lincoln Amphitheatre is a 2,200-seat outdoor venue nestled in the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. Operated by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, the venue continues to serve as a premier destination for live music in southern Indiana.