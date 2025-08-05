Daviess Community Hospital is turning back the clock to serve up a lunchtime blast from the past. The DCH Cafeteria will host a 1950s-themed “Sock Hop” lunch on Thursday, August 21, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy diner-style classics, nostalgic treats, and retro vibes that bring the spirit of the ’50s to life.

The menu will feature crowd favorites including burgers, coney dogs, fries, root beer floats, ice cream, and popcorn—all served with a side of fun. Themed music and décor will complete the experience, and a few surprises may await those who attend.

“We love creating opportunities for staff, patients, and visitors to come together and enjoy something special,” said Rebecca Vest, CDM, CFPP, Food Service Director at DCH. “This Sock Hop is all about great food, fun atmosphere, and a little nostalgia to brighten everyone’s day.”

The 50s Day is the first in a series of festive cafeteria events planned for the rest of 2025, including:

September 17 – Tropical Paradise Day

Grilled Chicken with pineapple & provolone, onion rings, virgin strawberry daiquiris & piña coladas

Tacos or burritos, corn & black beans, churros

Grilled hotdogs or brats, fries, s’mores & caramel apples

Chili & grilled cheese, hot chocolate, cider, cookies & candy canes—with a visit from Santa in the works!

Come hungry—and feel free to dress the part!