In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Janet Schnell, MSW LCSW and President of Survivors of Suicide Dubois County, to discuss the work she does, how Survivors of Suicide Dubois County gives back to the community, some common misconceptions about suicide in our local area, and the upcoming fundraising event to help further their efforts: Hoptimism at Yard Goat, happening on Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025 from 5:00PM – 9:00PM EST.

Find further resources about this non-for-profit organization: https://www.facebook.com/SOSofDC/

* Sponsored *

https://youtu.be/OGU4ikwRcwg