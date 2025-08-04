The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for U.S. 231 in Martin and Daviess County.

Beginning on or around Monday, August 11, crews will close U.S. 231 near Loogootee and Crane. This closure will occur between I-69 and U.S. 50.

This road closure will allow for a chip and seal road maintenance project to be completed and work is anticipated to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is I-69 to U.S. 50. Local traffic will have access during this closure. Local traffic will utilize a flagger.