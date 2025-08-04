The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Road 245 in Spencer County.

Beginning on or around Monday, August 11, crews will close State Road 245 near Santa Claus. This closure will occur between County Road 1675 N and County Road 600 E.

This road closure will allow for a slide repair project and work is expected to last through the end of October, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 62 to U.S. 231 to State Road 162. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.