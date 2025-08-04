The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Road 62 in Warrick County.

Beginning on or around Monday, August 11, crews will close State Road 62 near Tennyson. This closure will occur between Frog Pond Road and Eames Station Road.

This road closure will allow for two box structure replacements and is expected to last through the end of October, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 62 to State Road 61 to State Road 68 to State Road 161. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.