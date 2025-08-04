The City of Jasper will be closing 9th Street at the intersection of Main Street to all traffic to facilitate the replacement of storm sewer piping and other utilities.

This planned closure will be on Tuesday August 5th and is expected to take 4 weeks to complete.

Truck traffic should use Fifteenth Street as the detour to access the industrial area east of Main Street.

In addition, one lane of South Park Drive from 4th Avenue south 400 feet will be closed on Tuesday, August 5, for sewer lateral repair work.

The City of Jasper reminds motorists to use caution and slowdown in construction zones.

If you have any questions, contact the City of Jasper’s Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.