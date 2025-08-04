David T. Kluemper, 82, of Jasper, IN passed away peacefully at Deaconess Midtown Hospital on 2 August, 2025.

David was born in Jasper to Herbert Leo and Leona Matilda (Wigand) Kluemper, and Shirley Ann (sister, 1936-1936). He is survived by his wife Janet after celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in June, son Michael of Louisville, Kentucky, daughter Julia Flynn and her husband Shane, grandsons Zachary (Kaelinn) and Aidan Flynn, sister Irene (Joseph) Eckerle, and brother Ronald (Kathy).

David attended Dick School, St. Joseph School, and Jasper High School. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the German Club, the Dubois County Museum, and the Precious Blood Church’s Men’s Club.

David was a “jack of all trades”, believing that a job worth doing is a job worth doing well. David served in the Indiana National Guard (1960-63). He opened his first business, Dave’s DX at Newton and 6th Streets in Jasper. He was a salesman, businessman, welder, fabricator, life-long cowboy, and caretaker of his animals.

He and his wife Janet, were awarded the Brute Award and Mother Theresa Services Award. They were also Strassenfest Grand Marshals (2016). He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, reading, cooking, and feeding the birds on the back deck.

A Mass of Christian Burial for David Theodore Kluemper will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 8, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Museum, Precious Blood Catholic Church, or to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.