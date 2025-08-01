The Warrick Humane Society is closing out its first-ever Myriad Kids Summer Craft Series this Sunday, August 3, with a fun-filled “Monster Mash” themed session at Myriad Brewing Company in Newburgh.

The crafting event runs from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and is open to children ages 6 to 12, though older kids are welcome to participate as well. Each child will have the opportunity to complete three creative projects using materials provided by the organizers. While registration is not required, the event is capped at the first 30 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Younger children under age 6 are also welcome and can enjoy coloring page kits in exchange for a donation to the shelter. The event is wheelchair accessible, and parents must remain on site during the session. Myriad Brewing Company will offer a comfortable indoor space for parents while kids craft outdoors. Snacks and drinks will be provided for all participants.

All proceeds from the Summer Craft Series go directly to support the rescue pets at the Warrick Humane Society.

For more information, call (812) 858-1132, visit warrickhumanesociety.org, and follow WHS on Facebook for updates and future events.