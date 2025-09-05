The 32nd Annual Daviess Community Hospital Foundation (DCHF) Golf Benefit, held Thursday, August 7, at Country Oaks Golf Course in Montgomery, Indiana, raised a record-breaking $53,891 to support local health care programs that directly benefit patients and families throughout the region.
Proceeds from the event will support DCH Foundation initiatives including the Health Careers Scholarship Program, 3D mammography, specialty care through the Lohano Center for Advanced Medicine, and other patient-focused hospital projects.
The event brought together 120 golfers, dozens of sponsors, and many volunteers for a day of giving, connection and community. Participants checked in at 11 a.m. and enjoyed lunch before a shotgun start at noon. The day concluded with an awards reception and hors d’oeuvres.
“We were blessed with great weather again this year,” said Angie Steiner, director of the DCH Foundation. “The players provided positive feedback and we enjoyed networking with many of our vendors, business associates and local supporters. We are especially proud that the funds raised go directly toward programs that improve health care for our patients and help grow the future of our local workforce.”
Top Teams
- First place was awarded to the team from Gonterman, Meyer & Havill: Clay Havill, Pete Parsons, Alan Bubalo and Doug Bubalo.
- Second place went to Home Building Savings Bank: Jeff Kniese, Chris Head, Stephen Montgomery and Jason Althaus.
- Third place went to TM Office Solutions: Tucker McPherson, Jason McCleese, Brent May and Darin Lunsford.
The event was organized by committee members Mindy Henrichsen, Derek Johnson, Joel Montgomery and Angie Steiner, with the support of numerous volunteers and community donors.
Sponsors Recognized
Presenting Sponsor
- Home Building Savings Bank
Platinum Sponsors
- Ascension St. Vincent
- Danco Construction, Inc.
- Deaconess Health System
Gold Sponsors
- Acrisure/Hoosier Insurance
- Alpha Energy Solutions
- Capital Electric, Inc.
- Gonterman, Meyer, & Havill Law
- Hall Render
- MJ Insurance
- The Resource Group
- Thompson Insurance
Lunch Sponsor
- Old National Bank
Cart Sponsors
- Dr. John Stafford & Dr. Tanya de la Vergne
- German American Bank
- Hand’s Termite and Pest Control
- Hoosier Longhorns/ResCom
- Shake Broadcasting, LLC
Prize Sponsors
- Care Strategies
- Daviess-Martin REMC
- Hafer PSC
Tee Sponsors
- Belt Tech Industrial
- Bender Lumber
- Blue & Co, LLC
- ClaimAid
- Daviess-Martin REMC
- First Federal Savings Bank
- Frette & Wagler, CPAs LLC
- Home Town Title
- Hudson Office Solutions
- Jake’s Lawn Care
- Jones and Sons
- MedXcel
- Montgomery Ruritan
- Myers LP Gas
- Signarama
- Williams Bros Health Care Pharmacy
Food & Beverage Donors
- Walmart
- Knepp’s Amish Restaurant
- Produce Patch
- Functional Fitness
- Jimmy Johns
- Villages at Oak Ridge
- Cedar Creek
- Red Bones Grill and Bar
The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation supports the mission of Daviess Community Hospital through philanthropy and by strengthening relationships with the community.
