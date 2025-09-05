The 32nd Annual Daviess Community Hospital Foundation (DCHF) Golf Benefit, held Thursday, August 7, at Country Oaks Golf Course in Montgomery, Indiana, raised a record-breaking $53,891 to support local health care programs that directly benefit patients and families throughout the region.

Proceeds from the event will support DCH Foundation initiatives including the Health Careers Scholarship Program, 3D mammography, specialty care through the Lohano Center for Advanced Medicine, and other patient-focused hospital projects.

The event brought together 120 golfers, dozens of sponsors, and many volunteers for a day of giving, connection and community. Participants checked in at 11 a.m. and enjoyed lunch before a shotgun start at noon. The day concluded with an awards reception and hors d’oeuvres.

“We were blessed with great weather again this year,” said Angie Steiner, director of the DCH Foundation. “The players provided positive feedback and we enjoyed networking with many of our vendors, business associates and local supporters. We are especially proud that the funds raised go directly toward programs that improve health care for our patients and help grow the future of our local workforce.”

Top Teams

First place was awarded to the team from Gonterman, Meyer & Havill: Clay Havill, Pete Parsons, Alan Bubalo and Doug Bubalo.

was awarded to the team from Gonterman, Meyer & Havill: Clay Havill, Pete Parsons, Alan Bubalo and Doug Bubalo. Second place went to Home Building Savings Bank: Jeff Kniese, Chris Head, Stephen Montgomery and Jason Althaus.

went to Home Building Savings Bank: Jeff Kniese, Chris Head, Stephen Montgomery and Jason Althaus. Third place went to TM Office Solutions: Tucker McPherson, Jason McCleese, Brent May and Darin Lunsford.

The event was organized by committee members Mindy Henrichsen, Derek Johnson, Joel Montgomery and Angie Steiner, with the support of numerous volunteers and community donors.

Sponsors Recognized

Presenting Sponsor

Home Building Savings Bank

Platinum Sponsors

Ascension St. Vincent

Danco Construction, Inc.

Deaconess Health System

Gold Sponsors

Acrisure/Hoosier Insurance

Alpha Energy Solutions

Capital Electric, Inc.

Gonterman, Meyer, & Havill Law

Hall Render

MJ Insurance

The Resource Group

Thompson Insurance

Lunch Sponsor

Old National Bank

Cart Sponsors

Dr. John Stafford & Dr. Tanya de la Vergne

German American Bank

Hand’s Termite and Pest Control

Hoosier Longhorns/ResCom

Shake Broadcasting, LLC

Prize Sponsors

Care Strategies

Daviess-Martin REMC

Hafer PSC

Tee Sponsors

Belt Tech Industrial

Bender Lumber

Blue & Co, LLC

ClaimAid

Daviess-Martin REMC

First Federal Savings Bank

Frette & Wagler, CPAs LLC

Home Town Title

Hudson Office Solutions

Jake’s Lawn Care

Jones and Sons

MedXcel

Montgomery Ruritan

Myers LP Gas

Signarama

Williams Bros Health Care Pharmacy

Food & Beverage Donors

Walmart

Knepp’s Amish Restaurant

Produce Patch

Functional Fitness

Jimmy Johns

Villages at Oak Ridge

Cedar Creek

Red Bones Grill and Bar

The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation supports the mission of Daviess Community Hospital through philanthropy and by strengthening relationships with the community.