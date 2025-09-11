he Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Fall Shooting Match on Sunday, September 28th at the Birdseye Conservation Club, located at 9605 East Conservation Club Road in Birdseye.

The day’s events will kick off with a Ham Shoot at 11:00 a.m. EST, followed by the Closed Match at 3:00 p.m. EST. Prizes for the closed match include gift cards to Merkley & Sons: $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place. Beef and pork prizes will also be awarded thereafter.

In addition to the competition, a variety of food will be available for purchase, including fried chicken, potato wedges, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fried bologna, chili, and desserts.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department. Organizers remind participants and attendees that the department is not responsible for accidents.