Judith Kaye Hansford, age 81, of Huntingburg, passed away Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at her home with her family at her side.

She was born on April 3, 1944, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to George M. and Kathleen (Rhoades) Bockting. She previously owned a local pizza parlor called the Loose Caboose in Oakland City. Judy loved life and it was evident in her independent and creative nature. She liked spending time riding horses and growing flowers. She enjoyed scrapbooking, playing BINGO with her classmates and going on senior citizens’ trips. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a granddaughter, Ashley Kraft.

She is survived by her children, Tina Miller of Dale, Tammy (Faisal) Kamran of Canton, Michigan, Angela Hansford of Holland, Tommy (Michelle) Hansford of Athens, Tennessee, Tara (Randy) Hansford of Evansville; two brothers, Butch (Kathy) Bockting and Terry (Deb Conen) Bockting both of Huntingburg; eighteen grandchildren, Shaunna, Brian, Andrew, Chelsey, Felicia, Autumn, Robert, Amanda, Kyle, Levi, Arielle, Abigail, Allison, Asher, Terena, Trevor, Taylor; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com