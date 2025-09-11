Best Home Furnishings is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Erin & Ben Co., the lifestyle brand founded by HGTV’s Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier. The collaboration brings together Best Home’s decades of family-made craftsmanship with the Napiers’ celebrated design vision to create a fresh collection of chairs and sofas that blend timeless style with everyday comfort.

“Best Home Furnishings is a dream come true for us,” says Erin Napier. “We have been on the search for an upholstery partner that just felt like ‘us.’ Best epitomizes the values we’ve been looking for; pieces that are made in America with timeless craftsmanship and the ability to develop furniture designs that represent our vision.”

Ben adds, “So many of our values align and we love the family story of Best Home Furnishings. Through this process, we’ve come to see that the Best name isn’t just a name. In Ferdinand, Indiana, their furniture is built with the same small-town values of quality and integrity that we’ve spent our lives protecting in Laurel, Mississippi. That’s what makes this partnership feel like home to us.”

Brian Lange, President of Best Home Furnishings, echoed the sentiment:

“Erin and Ben are a natural fit for Best. Their design instincts pushed us creatively, while still allowing our team to do what we do best—build furniture with craftsmanship, efficiency, and care. From day one, the partnership felt comfortable, and we’re thrilled to bring their vision to life for retailers and consumers alike. Erin and Ben are admired not only for their style, but also for their authenticity and approachable nature. Their presence on HGTV’s Home Town has made them household names, and they are tremendous ambassadors for the Best brand.”

A Collection Rooted in Storytelling and Style

The Erin & Ben Co. collection for Best Home Furnishings includes a variety of sofas, chairs, and accent pieces available in more than 80 exclusive fabrics. The line embodies the grand millennial aesthetic—an updated take on traditional design that celebrates heritage patterns, layered textures, color, and cozy, collected charm.

Erin personally sketched one of the featured fabric patterns, inspired by an antique scarf she discovered, infusing the collection with her signature artistry. Other textiles feature stripes, hand-drawn nostalgic florals, and heirloom-inspired prints that pair effortlessly with the tailored silhouettes.

Frames in the collection range from roll-arm sofas and knife-edge cushions to swivel accent chairs and slip-covered looks, all designed with a balance of timeless form and modern livability. Whether styled in English Countryside florals, coastal preppy stripes, or bold Beverly Hills-inspired prints, each piece invites customers to create homes that feel storied, layered, and uniquely personal.

Launching at High Point Market

The Erin & Ben Co. collection by Best Home Furnishings will debut at the October High Point Market, offering retailers and design professionals the first look at this highly anticipated collaboration.

About Best Home Furnishings

Founded in 1962 in Ferdinand, Indiana, Best Home Furnishings is one of the largest furniture manufacturers in the world, proudly family-owned and operated. With an emphasis on American-made quality, speed of delivery, and custom selection, Best produces upholstered furniture that combines comfort, durability, and value. Showrooms include Ferdinand, IN, and 239 S. Main Street, High Point, NC. Learn more at BestHF.com.

About Erin & Ben Co.

Erin & Ben Co. was founded by designers, entrepreneurs, and nationally recognized television personalities Erin and Ben Napier. Known for their down-to-earth warmth, creative vision, and deep love for small-town life, the Napiers have inspired millions by showing how home can be both a sanctuary and a reflection of community.

Grounded in their Southern roots and a shared reverence for American craftsmanship, Erin & Ben Co. offers home goods that blend soul and utility—pieces that are as meaningful as they are beautiful. Every product is made or assembled in the USA, thoughtfully designed to honor the past while serving the way we live today.

From artisanal accents to everyday essentials, the collection carries neighborly charm, heirloom-inspired details, and uncompromising quality. Erin & Ben Co. helps tell the story of home—built with care, shared with pride, and passed on for generations. At its heart, it’s an invitation to slow down, be present, and make something good today.