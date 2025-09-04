In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Anthony Tarullo, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County, to discuss the upcoming Groundbreaking Ceremony for their 22nd Home Build (and about the Jacques family!), the upcoming Hammers and Ales Fundraiser Event happening in October, the Dubois County ReStore, and how the community can continue to support the work that Habitat for Humanity does for Dubois County.

Find upcoming event details and ways to donate by visiting Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County on social media: https://www.facebook.com/DuboisHabitat or on their website, https://www.duboishabitat.org/

https://youtu.be/j4Pf8JCqdQI