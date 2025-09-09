Heart of Jasper is excited to announce a new feature for the upcoming Shop & Sip event — the Artist Walk. This addition will showcase the work of 10 talented local artists, with displays set up inside participating downtown stores.

The Artist Walk offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a unique cultural experience while shopping and dining downtown. Guests can browse original artwork, meet the artists, and support local creativity — all while exploring Jasper’s vibrant retail and dining scene.

“Shop & Sip has always been about bringing people together downtown,” said Kate Schwenk, Director for Heart of Jasper. “By adding the Artist Walk, we are giving the community an even richer experience that highlights both our local businesses and our talented artists.”

The Shop & Sip with Art Walk will take place on Wednesday September 17th from 5-7pm in downtown Jasper. Guests are invited to sip, shop, and stroll through downtown, discovering art, music, and more along the way.

For more information about Shop & Sip or the Art Walk, please visit https://www.heartofjasper.org/calendar/.

The upcoming Shop and Sip dates are:

Wednesday October 15th – Evening of Appetizers

Friday November 21st– Pink Friday

Friday December 19th– Christmas Caroling

About Heart of Jasper

Heart of Jasper is a new 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed through the nationwide organization Main Street America. The mission is to create the epicenter of activity for the community by leveraging existing assets, transforming those in need, and instilling new energy through creative programs and collaborative leadership. The vision is to create the best small-town experience for all.