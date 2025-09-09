Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is warning Hoosiers to stay alert for government impersonation scams targeting residents through email, text, phone, and social media.

The Indiana Securities Division has seen a rise in reports of scammers posing as government employees or agencies, tricking victims into believing their accounts have been hacked or tied to illegal activity. Scammers then pressure victims to move their money—often resulting in devastating financial losses.

Recent cases include:

An elderly woman who lost over $800,000 after being told her computer contained illegal content and ordered to transfer her savings into cryptocurrency and gold.

Another Hoosier who lost nearly $2 million after scammers posing as Homeland Security agents convinced him to wire funds and hand over gold bars.

These scams often follow three steps:

Tech Support Imposter – A pop-up, text, or email directs victims to call “tech support,” giving scammers access to personal computers and financial accounts. They pretend to run a virus scan on your computer and falsely claim the victim’s computer has been hacked. Financial Institution Imposter – Victims are told their accounts are compromised and instructed to transfer money “for safekeeping.” The victim is directed to transfer their money via a wire transfer, cash, crypto ATM transfer, often to overseas recipients. Government Imposter – Scammers pose as federal agencies, sometimes using fake letterhead or emails to appear legitimate. The scammer continues to emphasize that the victim’s funds are “unsafe”, and they must be moved to a new “alias” account for protection.

“Scammers are preying on hardworking Hoosiers, stealing their life savings under the guise of protecting their assets. Urgency and secrecy are two of the biggest red flags. If you’re asked to convert cash into cryptocurrency, wire funds, or send gift cards, there’s a good chance it’s a scam. Ask questions and do your homework before handing over your hard-earned money,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

Hoosiers should remember: