Following their sold-out Saturday night performance, On the Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute returns to the Lincoln Amphitheatre for a special Amp Unplugged Sunday matinee on September 14—an intimate, acoustic celebration of one of the most iconic catalogs in rock history. Presented in part by the Friends of Lincoln State Park, this two-set performance begins at 4 p.m. central time with doors at 3 p.m., offering fans one more chance to experience the harmonies, storytelling, and timeless hits of The Eagles in a laid-back, late-summer setting.

“We’re thrilled to welcome On the Border back for a second year of back-to-back performances,” said Marc Steczyk, Lincoln Amphitheatre’s director. “Their Saturday night electric set is always a powerhouse, but Sunday’s Amp Unplugged matinee offers something truly special—an intimate, acoustic journey through The Eagles’ catalog that feels tailor-made for a peaceful afternoon in the park. With great music, great food, and great drinks, it’s the kind of experience that keeps people coming back year after year.”

All tickets for the Sunday, September 14th Amp Unplugged matinee are general admission and just $19.95. Children 12 and under are free, making it an easy and affordable way to enjoy an afternoon of live music with the whole family. Tickets can be purchased at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, at the direct ticketing link https://tinyurl.com/EaglesSunday, or by calling the Lincoln Amphitheatre box office at 812-937-2329.

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2025 performance series is presented by the Spencer County Community Foundation & the Perry County Community Foundation. Tickets for all Lincoln Amphitheatre events, including the rescheduled American Fools Band tribute to John Cougar Mellencamp on September 27, can be purchased at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, directly at https://tinyurl.com/LincolnAmphitheatre2025, or by phoning the box office at 812-937-2329.

About the Lincoln Amphitheatre

The Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 2,200-seat venue located conveniently off Interstate 64 halfway between Evansville, Indiana, and Louisville, Kentucky, within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana—the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue, a crown jewel for live outdoor entertainment and events in southern Indiana, has been under the management of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation since 2015. For additional information, email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com or call 812-937-2329.