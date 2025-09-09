A longtime member of the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department lost his life on the evening of Sunday, September 7, while responding to a fire emergency.

Luke Gehlhausen, age 41, had served with the department for 17 years. He was on his way to a reported structure fire when he was involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash in his personal vehicle at around 7:15 p.m. His death is being recognized as occurring in the line of duty.

The firefighting community and residents of Dubois County are mourning the loss of one of their most dedicated volunteers. Gehlhausen was remembered for his years of commitment and service to the community.

Several agencies responded to assist following the crash, including Deaconess Memorial Hospital EMS, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police, and Uebelhor and Sons wrecker service.

The Celestine Volunteer Fire Department announced that funeral and memorial arrangements will be shared once finalized. Community members are being asked to keep Gehlhausen’s wife, children, parents, sister, and extended family in their thoughts during this difficult time