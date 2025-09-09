Lucas A. Gehlhausen, age 41, of Celestine, Indiana, tragically lost his life in the line of duty on the evening of September 7, 2025, while responding to an incident. Luke was responding in his personal vehicle to the report of a structure fire when he was involved in a fatal single vehicle accident.

Luke was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 6, 1984, to Vernon L. and Karen S. (Reutman) Gehlhausen. He married Brittney Cato on May 25, 2022.

He was a 2002 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School. He attended Oakland City University and received his automotive and mechanical degree.

He was a 17-year member of the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department, Indiana Volunteer Fire Firefighters Association, Celestine Community Club, and St. Isidore Parish- Celestine Catholic Church.

Luke was a lifelong farmer. He worked in the engines division at Jasper Engines and Transmissions. His passion was serving his community as a veteran member of the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department.

Lucas lived for his family and his children. He was always willing to offer a helping hand with a smile.

He is survived by his wife, Brittney Gehlhausen, Celestine; three children: Bryce Cato, Hayden Gehlhausen, and Lenore Gehlhausen; parents: Vernon and Karen Gehlhausen; sister, Alisha Gehlhausen; father-in-law, Steve Cato; mother-in-law, Kathy Cato and significant other, Steve Hemmer; and his beloved dog, Stormy.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jeremy Gehlhausen, paternal grandparents: Paul and Gertrude Gehlhausen, maternal grandparents: Robert J. and Irma Reutman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lucas A. Gehlhausen will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at St. Isidore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Full firefighter honors will be rendered at the cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 12, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. The IVFA District #18 will lead a memorial service at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.