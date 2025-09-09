The Spencer County Board of Commissioners has issued a countywide burn ban effective September 9, 2025, in response to worsening drought conditions and increased fire risk.

The order prohibits all open burning of combustible materials, including brush, leaves, grass, and trash. Recreational fires such as campfires, bonfires, and fire pits are also banned unless they are contained within a fire ring that is at least 23 inches in diameter and 6 inches high or larger. The use of fireworks is also prohibited under the emergency directive.

Limited exceptions are in place. Grilling with charcoal or gas is permitted only on private property, but officials stress that charcoal must be completely extinguished and cool before disposal to avoid accidental flare-ups.

The burn ban will remain in effect until the Spencer County Board of Commissioners formally rescinds it.