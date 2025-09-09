Molly A. Mehringer, age 50, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, September 8, 2025, at home.

Molly was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on July 18, 1975, to Allan L. and Sharon S. (Erny) Mehringer.

She was a 1993 graduate of Jasper High School. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.

She enjoyed reading, her pet cats, and spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her fiancé, Christopher Oberding, Jasper; parents: Allan and Sharon Mehringer, Jasper; three siblings: Jamie (Phil) Clauss, Jasper; Abby (Jason) Recker, Jasper; and Matthew (Brett) Mehringer, Indianapolis, grandmother, Margaret “Peggy” Erny, and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents: Leo and Mary Ann Mehringer and maternal grandparents: Richard and Mary Lou Erny.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Molly A. Mehringer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.