The Huntingburg Fire Department recently kicked off their first night of Citizens Academy with a fantastic evening full of learning, history, and behind-the-scenes insights.

The event started with a look back at the history of the fire service, giving everyone a better understanding of how far the profession has come, as well as into the Huntingburg Fire Department, highlighting the department’s legacy, growth, and service to the community.

Attendees later got an up-close tour of all the Department’s apparatuses and equipment, learning what each vehicle and tool is used for in real-world emergencies.

To wrap up the night, the group took a field trip to the 911 Dispatch Center, where visitors saw firsthand how emergency calls are handled and dispatched.

The Huntingburg Fire Department gives a big thank-you to everyone who joined them and stated they can’t wait for the weeks ahead as they’re just getting started.