The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in October 2025.

The Library would also like to note that it will be closed on Monday, October 13th for professional development.

September 27 through October 11 – Ghost Hunting Scavenger Hunt – Find all the ghosts to win a prize from the treasure chest!

– Find all the ghosts to win a prize from the treasure chest! October 17 through October 31 – Halloween Scavenger Hunt – Follow the clues to earn a special Halloween treat!

– Follow the clues to earn a special Halloween treat! Tuesdays in October from 3 to 4 pm – Activity Corner – Ages 8 and up can enjoy snacks, games, and fun activities after school. No registration is required. No Activity Corner will be held on October 21st. On October 28th the Activity Corner will be a Lego Club Meeting.

– Ages 8 and up can enjoy snacks, games, and fun activities after school. No registration is required. No Activity Corner will be held on October 21st. On October 28th the Activity Corner will be a Lego Club Meeting. Wednesdays in October at 9 am – Yes2Next – Light cardio and strength training for seniors following a video. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Yes2Next on October 1st.

– Light cardio and strength training for seniors following a video. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Yes2Next on October 1st. Fridays in October at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues following a DVD. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Chair Yoga on October 24th or 31st.

– Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues following a DVD. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Chair Yoga on October 24th or 31st. Wednesday, October 1 at 6 pm – Wooden Pumpkin Block – Ages 15 and up can make a wooden jack-o-lantern for Halloween! Registration is required.

– Ages 15 and up can make a wooden jack-o-lantern for Halloween! Registration is required. Saturday, October 4 from 10:30 am to 1 pm – Open Playtime for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy a variety of toys in the Library Community Room. No registration is required.

– Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy a variety of toys in the Library Community Room. No registration is required. Wednesday, October 8 from 3 to 7 pm – Halloween Paint Night for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Choose from a variety of spooky wooden items to paint. No registration is required.

– Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Choose from a variety of spooky wooden items to paint. No registration is required. Saturday, October 11 from 11 am to 12:30 pm – Pokémon Club – Ages 8 and up can bring their Pokémon cards and games and join for all kinds of fun Pokémon activities! No registration is required.

– Ages 8 and up can bring their Pokémon cards and games and join for all kinds of fun Pokémon activities! No registration is required. Wednesday, October 15 at 6 pm – Exoplanet Presentation for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn more about exoplanets with Tony Bryan, president of the Evansville Astronomical Society. No registration is required.

– Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn more about exoplanets with Tony Bryan, president of the Evansville Astronomical Society. No registration is required. Thursday, October 16 at 11 am – Opossum Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Bring your toddler for stories about opossums, a craft, and play time. No registration is required.

– Bring your toddler for stories about opossums, a craft, and play time. No registration is required. Saturday, October 18 at 11 am – Watercolor Spider Postcard – Ages 14 and up can create a fun spider postcard with watercolors. Registration is required.

– Ages 14 and up can create a fun spider postcard with watercolors. Registration is required. Monday, October 20 through Saturday, October 25 – Spooky Film Fest for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy a wide variety of spooky movies. Different films will be shown each day. Monday and Wednesday 1 to 7:30, Tuesday and Thursday 1 to 5:30, Friday 1 to 4:30, and Saturday 11 to 1. No registration is required.

– Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy a wide variety of spooky movies. Different films will be shown each day. Monday and Wednesday 1 to 7:30, Tuesday and Thursday 1 to 5:30, Friday 1 to 4:30, and Saturday 11 to 1. No registration is required. Thursday, October 23 at 11 am – Vampire Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Bring your toddler for stories about vampires, a craft, and play time. No registration is required.

– Bring your toddler for stories about vampires, a craft, and play time. No registration is required. Monday, October 27 from 12 to 5 pm – Card Playing Day – Ages 18 and up can meet their friends at the library for a fun afternoon of card games! No registration is required.

– Ages 18 and up can meet their friends at the library for a fun afternoon of card games! No registration is required. Monday, October 27 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club – This month the club is reading Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate.

– This month the club is reading Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate. Tuesday, October 28 from 3 to 4 pm – Lego Club – Ages 8 and up can create their own Lego masterpieces and enjoy snacks after school. No registration is required.

– Ages 8 and up can create their own Lego masterpieces and enjoy snacks after school. No registration is required. Friday, October 31 from 10 am to 5 pm – Trick or Treating at the Library – All ages can wear their Halloween costume to the library, and they’ll give you a fun treat!

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

The Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday, 10 AM to 2 PM.