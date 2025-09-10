The winners for the 32nd Annual Juried Art Exhibit at Jasper Arts, Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, were recently announced at the award ceremony and reception on Thursday, September 4th, 2025.

These winners are:

Best of Show – Ann Kissel, Jasper, IN, for her piece, Neat

– Ann Kissel, Jasper, IN, for her piece, Neat Award of Excellence – Bill Whorrall, Shoals, IN for his piece, The People’s Choice

– Bill Whorrall, Shoals, IN for his piece, The People’s Choice Award of High Honor – Ashlee Knight, Corydon, IN, for her piece, A Dozen…ish

– Ashlee Knight, Corydon, IN, for her piece, A Dozen…ish Honorable Mentions: Christina Robinson, Evansville, IN, for her piece, Inner Peace: A journey Not a Destination Randy Simmons, Paducah, KY, for his pieces, Rocketman John Puffer, Vincennes, IN, for his piece, Nostalgia: Lawrenceville, Illinois Chester Geiselman, Muncie, IN, for his piece, Bas-Relief #184 Jeannie Worley, Evansville, IN, for her piece, Invasion of Privacy



This year’s judge for the show was Tania Michelle Wineglass, and to ensure fairness, judging is made without identifying the artists.

The Juried Art Exhibit is open for viewing from September 4th through November 23rd, 2025, with only works from artists from Indiana, its contiguous states, or former residents. It consists of two and three-dimensional work, and a wide variety of media and techniques, including watercolor, oil, acrylic, prints, photography, collage, sculpture, ceramics, and graphite.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from 12 to 3 PM. School groups, clubs and students are welcome. Admission is free but donations appreciated.