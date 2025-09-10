The Jasper Municipal Water Department will temporarily turn off the water supply on Thursday, September 11th, weather permitting. The shutdown will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will affect approximately 15 customers residing on Robert Street, Wilson Street, and a small portion of West 14th Street. This is the only area that will be impacted.

The scheduled maintenance work is expected to take around seven hours to complete. Residents in the affected area are advised that after the work is finished, they may notice discolored water or air in their service lines. To resolve this, simply run your cold water tap for 5-10 minutes, or until the water clears.

The Jasper Municipal Water Department apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary water outage may cause. For questions or further information, residents can contact the department at 812-482-5252.