Jasper, IN — September 10, 2025

In an effort to support suicide prevention and public safety, local nonprofit Operation Mind, Body, and Soul Corp donated suicide prevention packs today to the Jasper Police Department. The initiative is being carried out in partnership with the Dubois County Health Department and is funded by proceeds from the WBDC Country Showdown and RWB Music Fest.

Each prevention pack includes:

Narcan (naloxone) to reverse opioid overdoses

(naloxone) to reverse opioid overdoses A gun safety lock to reduce access to firearms during crises

to reduce access to firearms during crises A drug deactivation bag for safe medication disposal

for safe medication disposal 988 crisis hotline cards

Local mental health and addiction resource materials

Boone Taylor, founder of Operation Mind, Body, and Soul, said the donation is aimed at getting life-saving tools into the hands of every law enforcement officer in Dubois County.

“It’s part of Project Lock and Unload. And it is in collaboration with the Dubois County Health Department, VA Hospital, Creating Community Connections, and the Jasper Jaycees. Along with you guys (WBDC), the money we raised from WBDC Country Showdown and the RWB Music Fest, we were able to provide these for every cruiser…to all the police officers in this county.” Taylor said.

Jasper Police Chief Chad Dick expressed gratitude for the partnership, noting that the packs will be placed in police vehicles and used during community interactions.

“The partnership with them on this is huge. We respond to suicidal people all too often here in the community. To have the items inside of it to deter that person from maybe making that decision, when they’re there trying to make that mind up, and they know that they have the tools to be able to deactivate the drugs, or lock up that gun, to help them with that situation is huge. So really looking forward to the guys having these in their cars and able to better assist our community.” Chief Dick said.

The donation highlights the growing effort among community organizations, health departments, and law enforcement to take a proactive, public-health-centered approach to suicide prevention and substance abuse.

For more information on Operation Mind, Body, and Soul or to access local mental health resources, visit their social media page, or contact the Dubois County Health Department.