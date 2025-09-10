Holland Events Inc. has released the official schedule for the 166th Holland Fest, taking place Friday, September 12 through Sunday, September 14, 2025, at Holland American Legion Park. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Rah For Holland!” — the title of Holland High School’s original song — capturing the pride and spirit of the community.

The three-day festival features live music, parades, athletic events, contests, games, food, and family activities. Organizers thank all sponsors for making the annual celebration possible.

Full schedule:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

5:00 PM – Food Booths open.

– Food Booths open. 6:00 PM – OPENING CEREMONY at Henke Stadium. Sponsored by: Holland Park.

– OPENING CEREMONY at Henke Stadium. Sponsored by: Holland Park. 6:30 PM – Little Miss & Mr. Contest at Henke Stadium. Sponsored by: Branded by Woods.

– Little Miss & Mr. Contest at Henke Stadium. Sponsored by: Branded by Woods. 6:30–10:00 PM – Kids Zone open (front of Main Stage). Sponsored by: Springs Valley Bank & Trust.

– Kids Zone open (front of Main Stage). Sponsored by: Springs Valley Bank & Trust. 6:00 PM – Beer Garden opens (Festival Grounds).

– Beer Garden opens (Festival Grounds). 8:00 PM–12:00 AM – Live music by Holland Exit on Steve & Kathy Henke Main Stage. Presented by: Steve & Kathy Henke and family.

– Live music by Holland Exit on Steve & Kathy Henke Main Stage. Presented by: Steve & Kathy Henke and family. 9:00 PM – Wondering Dutchmen Meat Check-In at the Log Cabin. Sponsored by: Prairie Farms Dairy.

– Wondering Dutchmen Meat Check-In at the Log Cabin. Sponsored by: Prairie Farms Dairy. 10:00 PM – Food Booths close.

– Food Booths close. 12:00 AM – Beer Garden closes.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

8:00 AM – Tulip Trot 5K & Kids Run at Henke Stadium. Presented by: Hummingbird Daycare Ministries.

– Tulip Trot 5K & Kids Run at Henke Stadium. Presented by: Hummingbird Daycare Ministries. 8:00–10:00 AM – Farm-to-Table Breakfast at Henke Stadium. Presented by: Holland Dutch Workers 4-H.

– Farm-to-Table Breakfast at Henke Stadium. Presented by: Holland Dutch Workers 4-H. 10:00 AM–4:00 PM – Craft Fair at Large Shelter House (open to everyone; kids included).

– Craft Fair at Large Shelter House (open to everyone; kids included). 10:00 AM – Kids Games on the softball field (open to all ages). Sponsored by: B&B Extermination.

– Kids Games on the softball field (open to all ages). Sponsored by: B&B Extermination. 10:00 AM – Food Booths open.

– Food Booths open. 11:00 AM – Kiddie Tractor Pull by the tennis courts. Presented by: Southridge FFA.

– Kiddie Tractor Pull by the tennis courts. Presented by: Southridge FFA. 11:30 AM – Wiener Dog Races on the softball field. Sponsored by: Rabbit Roofing.

– Wiener Dog Races on the softball field. Sponsored by: Rabbit Roofing. 2:00 PM – Magic Show at Henke Stadium. Partnered with: Huntingburg Public Library.

– Magic Show at Henke Stadium. Partnered with: Huntingburg Public Library. 2:00 PM – Cornhole Tournament of Champions — registration opens in the family area in front of the Main Stage.

– Cornhole Tournament of Champions — registration opens in the family area in front of the Main Stage. 2:30 PM – Kids Zone opens. Sponsored by: Blesch Brothers Equipment Co.

– Kids Zone opens. Sponsored by: Blesch Brothers Equipment Co. 3:30–6:30 PM – The Balloon Ladies (in the food booth area).

– The Balloon Ladies (in the food booth area). 4:00 PM – Ice Cream Eating Contest at Henke Stadium. Sponsored by: Prairie Farms Dairy.

– Ice Cream Eating Contest at Henke Stadium. Sponsored by: Prairie Farms Dairy. 4:00 PM – The Wondering Dutchmen Backyard BBQ Awards at Log Cabin.

– The Wondering Dutchmen Backyard BBQ Awards at Log Cabin. 4:00–7:00 PM – Live music by Dayne Schuegers on the Steve & Kathy Henke Main Stage. Sponsored by: Visit Dubois County.

– Live music by Dayne Schuegers on the Steve & Kathy Henke Main Stage. Sponsored by: Visit Dubois County. 6:00 PM – Mentors for Youth Kids Cornhole on the softball field.

– Mentors for Youth Kids Cornhole on the softball field. 6:00 PM – Beer Garden opens (Festival Grounds).

– Beer Garden opens (Festival Grounds). 7:30–11:30 PM – Live music by Whiskey Row on the Steve & Kathy Henke Main Stage. Sponsored by: Steve & Kathy Henke and family.

– Live music by Whiskey Row on the Steve & Kathy Henke Main Stage. Sponsored by: Steve & Kathy Henke and family. 10:00 PM – Drawing of the Dutch Pot winner on the Steve & Kathy Henke Main Stage.

– Drawing of the Dutch Pot winner on the Steve & Kathy Henke Main Stage. 10:00 PM – Food Booths close.

– Food Booths close. 12:00 AM – Beer Garden closes.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

10:00 AM – Community Church Services at Henke Stadium.

– Community Church Services at Henke Stadium. 11:00 AM – Holland American Legion Post 343 Dinners at Henke Stadium.

DUTCH POT TICKETS

Proceeds go to Holland Events. License #013319

$1 for 1 or $5 for 6 — 1 WINNER.

Tickets can be purchased from any committee member or at the information booth at the fest.