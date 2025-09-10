Patrick “Pat” Mullen, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:54 p.m. on September 9, 2025 at his home in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family. Pat was a lifelong resident of Indiana.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Linda (Mangin) Mullen who he married in Montgomery, Indiana, on Nov. 25, 1960. Pat is survived by his six children: Lloyd Mullen, Brenda (Mike) Huemmer, Kevin (Yvonne) Mullen, Bernie (Linda) Mullen, Mary (Dave) Reese and Jim (Chris) Mullen.

He has 13 grandchildren: Connor (Alecia) Mullen, Quinn Mullen, Lorna Mullen, Kevin (Rachel) Huemmer, Jessica (Brian) Ross, Lauren (Logan) Gauker, Rachel (Kevin) Green, Nicole Huemmer, Kristi (Doug) Meiring, Shelby (Braeden) Speer, TJ (Lauren) Reese, Jordan (Brent) Duncan, Trey (Lauren) Reese, 16 great grandchildren, and one brother-in-law, Joe McAtee.

Pat was born at home in Whitfield to J. Warner and Sadie Mullen on July 28, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents and his four sisters; Virginia (Bill) Cooper, Ann (John) McAtee, June (Pius) Hart, Rita McAtee. Pat grew up on a small farm in Whitfield attending the two-room schoolhouse through 8th grade before graduating from St. John’s Catholic High School in Loogootee. He obtained degrees in Accounting and Education from Indiana State University in Terre Haute. Pat was a United States Army Veteran serving for six years.

After teaching in Clinton for two years, Pat joined the Jasper School Corp. teaching for 35 years and retiring from teaching in 1998. Pat also went into business with Dan Hoffman forming Hoffman & Mullen Realty and Auctioneering in the late 1960’s. Pat and Dan would remain business partners and friends for the next 55 years. Pat grew up on a farm and never lost the love of farming. He would continue farming throughout his life, entrusting a majority of it to his friend Ralph Mauder.

Pat’s family acknowledges the support received from family and friends. They extend thanks to his nephews, Dennis Hart and Gary Cunningham for their visits, Dr. Dan Eby for his visits and for praying the Rosary, and Tina Stroud Drew for her care and support of both Pat and Linda, in addition to Diane and Paula for their exceptional care.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick “Pat” Mullen will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 15, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. in St. Martin Cemetery in Whitfield, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rights.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before the Mass time at the church on Monday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. St. Joseph’s Parish will pray a rosary at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s, Precious Blood, and St. Martin Catholic Churches or to a favorite charity.

