Both the 32nd Annual Juried Art Exhibition and an exhibit of Cincinnati, Ohio artist, Jonpaul Smith’s works are now open for public viewing at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

The Juried Art Exhibit runs from September 4th through November 23rd, 2025, with only works from artists from Indiana, its contiguous states, or former residents. It consists of two and three-dimensional work, and a wide variety of media and techniques, including watercolor, oil, acrylic, prints, photography, collage, sculpture, ceramics, and graphite.

This year’s Juror, Tania Michelle Wineglass, is a multidisciplinary artist, educator, and curator based in Indianapolis, with over two decades of experience in the visual arts. Her work rooted in painting, mixed media, and ceramics—focuses on themes of identity, healing, and cultural heritage, with a strong emphasis on the experiences of Black women. Inspired early in life by Mari Evans’ poem “I Am a Black Woman,” Wineglass creates in powerful series such as Legacy, My Healing Heart, and AfroPunk, the latter incorporating underglazes on ceramic plates to explore Afrofuturist expression.

Her work has been featured in solo and group exhibitions across the country, including at Newfields: Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, and Kente Royal Gallery in Harlem. She has curated and co-curated numerous exhibitions, created large-scale public murals, and illustrated published books. Wineglass holds a Master of Arts with a focus on ceramics and painting, and brings a thoughtful, community-driven lens to both her art and her curatorial work. As a juror, she brings a deep appreciation for storytelling, technical excellence, and emotional authenticity in visual art.

The artists selected by the Juror for the 32nd Annual Juried Art Exhibition are:

From Indiana: Alyssa Harlow – Jasper, IN Ann Kissel – Jasper, IN Ashlee Knight – Corydon, IN Beth Schnellenberger – Jasper, IN Bill Whorrall – Shoals, IN Chester Geiselman – Muncie, IN Christina Robinson – Evansville, IN Conn d Y McConaughy – Newburgh, IN Curtis Uebelhor – Ferdinand, IN Donna Curry – Westfield, IN Eric Harmon – Paoli, IN Jacob Abshire – Indianapolis, IN Jeannie Worley – Evansville, IN John Puffer – Vincennes, IN Kara Cullen – Bicknell, IN Kazhia Kolb – Saint Meinrad, IN Larkin Cook – Bloomington, IN Lesley Nelson – Evansville, IN Lori Morton – Washington, IN Michelle Parker – Magnet, IN Renee Segovia – Loogootee, IN Simon Sanders – Jasper, IN Stacy Graan – Jasper, IN Mary Reisz – Jasper, IN Wade Bell – Jasper, IN



From Kentucky: David Hamilton – Owensboro, KY Holly Oglesbee – Bowling Green, KY Randy Simmons – Paducah, KY



From Ohio: Debrah Butler – Kent, OH



The solo exhibit ‘Everything In It’s Place’, by Cincinnati, Ohio artist, Jonpaul Smith, runs from September 4th through October 31st, 2025, and features large paper weavings.

Jonpaul Smith considers his process to be one of gathering and disseminating information, rooted in the paper scraps and ephemera of our consumer culture.

Born in Logansport, IN, Smith received his M.F.A. and Graduate Certificate in Museum Studies from the University of Cincinnati, D.A.A.P. His B.A. is from Hanover College in Indiana and he also studied fine arts at the University of Wollongong in Australia.

Smith frequently conducts visiting artist seminars, completed a residency and exhibition in Budapest-Hungary, Paducah Kentucky and was the working artist in residency at Tiger Lily Press in Cincinnati, OH where he served on their board of directors. Smith has exhibited widely in the United States and abroad. His work is included in many prominent private and public collections.

A First Thursday Opening Reception for both exhibits, as well as Awards for the Juried Arts Exhibits, will be held in the gallery from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, September 4th, 2025. The event is free and open to the public and will have Jonpaul Smith in attendance for a Gallery Talk.

The Juried Arts Exhibit awards will have $2,000 in prize money given in the categories of Best of Show, Award of Excellence, High Honor Award, and five Honorable Mentions.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from 12 to 3 PM. School groups, clubs and students are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.