The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning (OECOSL) has announced revised Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) voucher reimbursement rates.

These adjustments address a $225 million funding gap through 2026 created by the prior administration’s unsustainable use of temporary COVID relief funds and ensure continued compliance with federal requirements.

To establish equitable rates, OECOSL received surveys from 25 percent of licensed childcare providers and analyzed their cost data, arriving at reimbursement levels that reflect current operating realities.

As of July, approximately 55,000 Hoosier children rely on CCDF vouchers—a decrease from the December 2024 peak of 68,000, yet still markedly above the pre-pandemic average of 35,000 recipients.

These rate changes prevent disruptions to voucher access and maintain federal compliance by establishing sustainable rates: